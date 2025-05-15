Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fabrinet worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.61. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FN. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

