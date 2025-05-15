Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Progress Software worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,163.93. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

