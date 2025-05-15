Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 154,911 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,911 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.02% of MP Materials worth $26,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in MP Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in MP Materials by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at $405,650,039.66. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:MP opened at $20.88 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Read Our Latest Report on MP

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.