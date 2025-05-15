Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 217,491 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 280,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,261 shares of company stock worth $1,788,007. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.1%

MGM stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.