Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 372,901 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372,901 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

