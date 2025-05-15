Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 39,055 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ventas by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 0.7%

VTR opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,661,697.80. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 310,022 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,957 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.