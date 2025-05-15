Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 45,790 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,770. The trade was a 17.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,962.25. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,008 shares of company stock worth $208,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

TFIN opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

