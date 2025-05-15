Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,742 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 300,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,402,000 after acquiring an additional 329,267 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,217 shares of company stock worth $1,386,244. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.