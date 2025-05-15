Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,803 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.35% of Lakeland Financial worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.9%

LKFN stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Hovde Group upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

