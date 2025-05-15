Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 48,459 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,459 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $25,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Balchem by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $186.03.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

