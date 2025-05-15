Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 75,927 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,927 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $236.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

