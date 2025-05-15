Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

