Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 50,000,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $401,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ADT by 1,132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,702 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 223,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 609,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADT by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ADT by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $153,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

