Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,082 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $229.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.79. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.35 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.