Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Up 5.0%

ACHR stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $409,832.50. The trade was a 44.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.