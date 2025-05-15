Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4%

ARWR stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

