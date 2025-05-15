Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

