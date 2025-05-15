Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,590 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 621.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AVT stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

