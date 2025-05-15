Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,047,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

