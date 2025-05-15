Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 218,768 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $48,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

