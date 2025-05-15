Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $44,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

