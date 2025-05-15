Bank of America Corp DE Buys 22,666 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $45,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FIW stock opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

