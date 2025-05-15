Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,255,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,956,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $48,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.96 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

