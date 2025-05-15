Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $44,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after buying an additional 1,358,498 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,785,000 after buying an additional 248,606 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1%
VNO opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 977.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.
