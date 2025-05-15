Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $44,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after buying an additional 1,358,498 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,785,000 after buying an additional 248,606 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

VNO opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 977.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

