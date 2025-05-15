Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of NatWest Group worth $47,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NatWest Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 90,069 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

