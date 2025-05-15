Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.72 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $44,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE FND opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

