Bank of America Corp DE Has $47.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $47,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

