Bank of America Corp DE Has $48.34 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.67% of H&R Block worth $48,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Boston Partners boosted its position in H&R Block by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after acquiring an additional 523,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,552,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

