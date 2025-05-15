Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $48,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ExlService by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

EXLS stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,992 shares of company stock worth $2,673,620. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

