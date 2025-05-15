Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $47,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

