Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 235,003 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $45,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 716,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 354,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.32 on Thursday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.1886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.