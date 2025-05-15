Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $45,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

