Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,376 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.69% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $48,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $117.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

