Bank of America Corp DE Sells 110,712 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,496,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8839 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

