Bank of America Corp DE Sells 166,394 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of UMB Financial worth $48,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UMB Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

