Bank of America Corp DE Sells 211,133 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 975,082 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 211,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE's holdings in Summit Materials were worth $49,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 827.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Summit Materials



Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

