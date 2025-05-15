Bank of America Corp DE Sells 26,286 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,331.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

