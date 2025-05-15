Bank of America Corp DE Sells 366,782 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 366,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Barclays PLC raised its position in PVH by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 8.0%

PVH stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Get Our Latest Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.