Bank of America Corp DE Sells 50,597 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $44,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,067 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.69.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

