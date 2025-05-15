Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of AutoNation worth $45,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoNation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after purchasing an additional 426,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in AutoNation by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $189.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.