Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $48,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,667 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

