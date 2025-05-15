Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.89% of United Bankshares worth $45,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UBSI opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

