Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 3,314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

AMZN stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.28. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

