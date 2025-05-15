Barclays Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $52.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOXA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. FOX has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,863,000 after acquiring an additional 518,835 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 425,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,680,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,305,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after buying an additional 511,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

