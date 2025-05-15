Barclays PLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Price Performance

Shares of BATS:AJUL opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026

The Innovator 2 Yr to July 2026 (AJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

