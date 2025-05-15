Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in M-tron Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,560,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.