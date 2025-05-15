Barclays PLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,090,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 31,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

