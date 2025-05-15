Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBSI. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.91 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

