Best Fitness Stocks To Research – May 13th

Apple, PDD, Lululemon Athletica, Five Below, Celsius, Best Buy, and GAP are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the health and fitness sector—such as gym and health-club operators, fitness equipment and apparel manufacturers, wearable‐tech makers, and digital workout-app providers. Investing in these stocks gives market participants exposure to consumer demand for wellness products, services and experiences. Their performance typically reflects trends in health-conscious spending and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,715,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,105,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.58. 8,180,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,175,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.61. 1,588,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.74. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,697,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

