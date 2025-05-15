Best Travel Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses support or facilitate travel and tourism—this includes airlines, hotel and resort operators, cruise lines, car rental firms, and online booking platforms. Their performance typically tracks consumer travel demand, economic cycles and seasonal patterns, and can be highly sensitive to factors like fuel costs, geopolitical events or health crises. Investors often use travel stocks to gain targeted exposure to the tourism sector’s growth potential and its attendant risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $17.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $999.00. 2,159,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,936. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $771.43 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $443.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $964.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,003,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,608,509. The company has a market cap of $316.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 57,004,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,239,607. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Further Reading